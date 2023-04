Cocor Bucuresti Posts RON14.2M Revenue, RON3M Net Profit in 2022

Cocor Bucuresti Posts RON14.2M Revenue, RON3M Net Profit in 2022. Cocor Bucuresti (COCR.RO), the operator of the shopping center in the center of Bucharest, posted RON14.2 million revenue and RON3.03 million net profit last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]