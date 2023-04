Metin Doğan Invests EUR60M In Development Of National Golf & Country Club - Largest Golf Resort In Romania

Metin Doğan Invests EUR60M In Development Of National Golf & Country Club - Largest Golf Resort In Romania. The largest golf resort in Romania will be developed in the Niculesti commune (Dambovita County) following an investment of EUR60 million carried out by Turkish-Romanian businessman Metin Doğan. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]