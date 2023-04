Omniasig 2022 Underwritings Grow 30% YoY To Over RON2.1B

Omniasig 2022 Underwritings Grow 30% YoY To Over RON2.1B. Insurance company Omniasig, part of Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), ended 2022 with underwritten gross premiums of over RON2.1 billion, up 30% on the year, in line with data from company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]