Romanian City Of Oradea To Receive Nearly EUR16.4M European Funding To Set Up Solar Park. Romania’s north-western city of Oradea will receive European funding worth almost EUR16.4 million for the development of a solar photovoltaic (PV) park on a 12.5-hectare plot of land that belongs to the city. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]