Romgaz Sells RON1.3B Worth Of Natural Gas To E.ON Energie Romania. Romania’s state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz’s (SNG.RO) announced in a stock market report on Monday (April 3) the conclusion of a new transaction with E.ON Energie Romania, a company part of Germany’s E.ON Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]