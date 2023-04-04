Romanians don’t expect better times soon and trust the EU rather than own Govt.



Romanians don’t expect better times soon and trust the EU rather than own Govt..

Most Romanians expect their own financial/economic situation to stagnate (40%) or even worsen (36%) in the next year, a perception that extends to national (31 and, respectively, 41%) and European (32 and 34% respectively), according to the latest issue of the Eurobarometer. Asked how they (...)