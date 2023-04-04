Belgian company plans EUR 1.4 bln e-vehicle battery plant in eastern Romania

Belgian company plans EUR 1.4 bln e-vehicle battery plant in eastern Romania. Belgian company Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering (ABEE) reportedly prepares to invest EUR 1.4 bln in Galati, the eastern part of Romania, to build an e-vehicle battery factory, according to Adevarul daily reporting on more green investments in this part of the country. Representatives of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]