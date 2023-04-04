 
Romaniapress.com

April 4, 2023

Belgian company plans EUR 1.4 bln e-vehicle battery plant in eastern Romania
Apr 4, 2023

Belgian company plans EUR 1.4 bln e-vehicle battery plant in eastern Romania.

Belgian company Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering (ABEE) reportedly prepares to invest EUR 1.4 bln in Galati, the eastern part of Romania, to build an e-vehicle battery factory, according to Adevarul daily reporting on more green investments in this part of the country. Representatives of (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Cluj-Napoca Airport Sees 600,000 Passenger Traffic in Q1 “Avram Iancu” international Airport of Cluj saw about 600,000 passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 6% on the first quarter of 2019, the best in the history of the Cluj airport, and an increase of 80% on the year-ago (...)

Voxa Survey: Digital Book Market to Reach 10% of Romania's Book Market in Three Years Book sales in Romania stand at about RON500 million, which includes print books, e-books and audiobooks, data from audiobook and e-book streaming service Voxa show.

Metropolitan Life Pensii Private Bought 62% of MedLife shares traded on Bucharest Stock Exchange in January Sixty-two percent of MedLife (M.RO) shares traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in January 2023, went to a single buyer, Pillar II pension fund Metropolitan Life Pensii Private, ZF as calculated from the Pillar II reports and trading (...)

Transport Trade Services Estimates RON970M And RON183M Net Profit In 2023 Danube transport company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) has budgeted revenue of RON970 million in 2023 from RON934.4 million in 2022, which translates into potential growth of 3.8%, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the company’s budget of revenue and (...)

Transport Trade Services Announces Acquisition Of Port Operator Decirom In EUR22M Deal Danube transport company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) has officially announced on Tuesday (April 4) the name of the company it had acquired in February 2023 for EUR21.8 million, namely, port operator Decirom S.A. Constanta, as per a stock market (...)

Allianz Trade: Romania's Economic Prospects Deteriorated Significantly Since Start Of Russia-Ukraine War Romania has been a strong performer among emerging economies, though periods of economic overheating have caused concern at times, but economic perspectives have deteriorated significantly since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as per an analysis by Allianz (...)

Klass Wagen Rent-a-Car Buys 500 Dacia Cars For EUR9.7M Klass Wagen Rent-a-Car has announced the purchase of 500 Dacia vehicles from Renault Commercial Roumanie SRL, thus reaching a fleet of more than 2,500 cars in Romania.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |