Romanian real estate group One United sells its 20% stake in One Herastrau office building

Romanian real estate group One United sells its 20% stake in One Herastrau office building. Romanian real estate group One United (BVB: ONE) announced that One Herastrau Office, a company where it indirectly held a 20% stake, was entirely sold to a third party (“a private investor”) for EUR 21 mln. The buyer is a Latvian investor represented by Vincit Union, according to Profit.ro. One (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]