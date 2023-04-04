Romanian real estate group One United sells its 20% stake in One Herastrau office building
Apr 4, 2023
Romanian real estate group One United (BVB: ONE) announced that One Herastrau Office, a company where it indirectly held a 20% stake, was entirely sold to a third party (“a private investor”) for EUR 21 mln. The buyer is a Latvian investor represented by Vincit Union, according to Profit.ro. One (...)
