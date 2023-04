The Home Leases 8,000 Sqms in Parcul Logistic Logicor Bucharest II

The Home Leases 8,000 Sqms in Parcul Logistic Logicor Bucharest II. The Home, an online furniture and lighting retailer, present with two physical stores in Bucharest and Cluj, has leased around 8,000 square meters in Parcul Logistic Logicor Bucharest II, developed by one of Europe’s biggest owners and operators of logistic and distribution (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]