Ropharma Pharmacy Chain Budgets 7% Turnover Growth in 2023. Ropharma pharmacy chain, indirectly controlled by businessman Mihai Miron, has budgeted turnover worth above RON597 million in 2023, up 7% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]