Cluj-Napoca Airport Sees 600,000 Passenger Traffic in Q1“Avram Iancu” international Airport of Cluj saw about 600,000 passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 6% on the first quarter of 2019, the best in the history of the Cluj airport, and an increase of 80% on the year-ago (...)
Transport Trade Services Estimates RON970M And RON183M Net Profit In 2023Danube transport company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) has budgeted revenue of RON970 million in 2023 from RON934.4 million in 2022, which translates into potential growth of 3.8%, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the company’s budget of revenue and (...)