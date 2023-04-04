Pendl & Piswanger InterSearch Romania is proud to announce that Andrei Razvan NACEA joined their team in Bucharest as Partner



Andrei Razvan Nacea (in opening picture), new Partner at Pendl & Piswanger InterSearch Romania is also an Associate Professor and Lecturer at top universities in Romania, Switzerland, Luxembourg and in his capacity as a Vision Partner at Forbes Ignite New York he is involved in (...)