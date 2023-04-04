One United Properties is investing approximately 6 million euros in building two schools in sector 2 of Bucharest
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces that it will invest in building two schools in Tei and Plumbuita Lakes area in Sector 2 of Bucharest. The first educational unit will be located (...)
