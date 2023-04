Bucharest Polytechnic University professor sent to court for bribery

Bucharest Polytechnic University professor sent to court for bribery. Dinca Cristian-Florian, university professor and director of the Department of Energy Production and Use at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, was sent to court on bribery charges. Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) say he received RON 161,370 from two people (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]