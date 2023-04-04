Romania’s Borsec resort resumes balneotherapy treatments after 22 years

Romania’s Borsec resort resumes balneotherapy treatments after 22 years. Balneotherapy treatments have resumed in the Borsec resort located in Harghita county, central Romania, after a 22-year hiatus. The resort welcomed its first patients this week. According to a press release from the Borsec City Hall, resuming the treatments at the Borsec resort is an extremely (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]