Romania has no plans to ban ChatGPT, digitalization minister says. Romania has no plans to ban the AI-powered conversational robot developed by Open AI, ChatGPT, according to the country's minister of research and digitalization, Sebastian Burduja. Italy recently banned the AI bot after the Italian data protection authority said there were privacy concerns