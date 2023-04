2Performant Generated Sales Stand at EUR28.8M in Q1

2Performant Generated Sales Stand at EUR28.8M in Q1. 2Performant (2P.RO), a technology company and the leader of the affiliate marketing market in Romania, announced sales generated by its own platform reached EUR28.8 million (excluding VAT) in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 40% on the year-ago (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]