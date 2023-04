E-Distributie Banat Invests RON50M In New Primary Substation In Northern Timisoara

E-Distributie Banat Invests RON50M In New Primary Substation In Northern Timisoara. Romanian electricity distribution company E-Distributie Banat has completed the construction of a new primary substation, worth RON23.59 million and located in the Dumbravita commune, near Timisoara. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]