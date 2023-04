Transport Trade Services Announces Acquisition Of Port Operator Decirom In EUR22M Deal

Transport Trade Services Announces Acquisition Of Port Operator Decirom In EUR22M Deal. Danube transport company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) has officially announced on Tuesday (April 4) the name of the company it had acquired in February 2023 for EUR21.8 million, namely, port operator Decirom S.A. Constanta, as per a stock market (...)