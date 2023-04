Klass Wagen Rent-a-Car Buys 500 Dacia Cars For EUR9.7M

Klass Wagen Rent-a-Car has announced the purchase of 500 Dacia vehicles from Renault Commercial Roumanie SRL, thus reaching a fleet of more than 2,500 cars in Romania.