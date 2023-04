Cluj-Napoca Airport Sees 600,000 Passenger Traffic in Q1

Cluj-Napoca Airport Sees 600,000 Passenger Traffic in Q1. “Avram Iancu” international Airport of Cluj saw about 600,000 passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 6% on the first quarter of 2019, the best in the history of the Cluj airport, and an increase of 80% on the year-ago (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]