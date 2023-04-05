Share of population at risk of poverty in Romania, among the highest in Europe
Apr 5, 2023
Share of population at risk of poverty in Romania, among the highest in Europe.
The share of the population at risk of poverty – defined by the national median disposable income and not in absolute terms or by comparison with other countries – in Romania (22.5%) is the second-highest in European Union (after Latvia), according to Eurostat. The population at risk of poverty (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]