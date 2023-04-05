Ion Tiriac replaces UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines as the wealthiest Romanian

Ion Tiriac climbed up almost 300 positions (to 1,516th place) in this year's edition of the Forbes top of the world's billionaires and regained the title of the wealthiest Romanian, surpassing the co-founder of UiPath, Daniel Dines, who dropped to the third place in the national ranking.