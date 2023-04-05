Romania’s Govt. reportedly seeks ways to accommodate disappointing budget revenues

Romania’s Govt. reportedly seeks ways to accommodate disappointing budget revenues. The ruling coalition in Romania decided on April 4 to reduce the budget expenditures by RON 20 bln (more than 1% of GDP), to address the poor collection of revenues to the state budget. The ruling parties, however, seek to avoid cutting down the investments. Thus, among the measures discussed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]