Fortim Trusted Advisors: Romania Real Estate Investments Up 72%, Deal Volume Down in 1Q/2023 from Year-Earlier Period
Apr 5, 2023
Real estate investments in the first quarter of 2023 topped EUR153 million, up 72% from the same period of last year, reveals an analysis by Fortim Trusted Advisors, a member of the BNP Parisbas Real Estate Alliance.
