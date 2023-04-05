Fortim Trusted Advisors: Romania Real Estate Investments Up 72%, Deal Volume Down in 1Q/2023 from Year-Earlier Period

Fortim Trusted Advisors: Romania Real Estate Investments Up 72%, Deal Volume Down in 1Q/2023 from Year-Earlier Period. Real estate investments in the first quarter of 2023 topped EUR153 million, up 72% from the same period of last year, reveals an analysis by Fortim Trusted Advisors, a member of the BNP Parisbas Real Estate Alliance. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]