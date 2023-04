Safety Broker Set to Be Owned by US-held Acrisure

Safety Broker Set to Be Owned by US-held Acrisure. Poland’s Unilink is going to be taken over by global insurance and fintech broker Acrisure, meaning that after the deal Safety Broker, leader of Romania’s insurance brokerage market will belong to US-held Acrisure, in line with information provided by the brokers’ (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]