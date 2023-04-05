Edtech startup Upgrade Education completes EUR 200,000 investment in new educational platform

Edtech startup Upgrade Education completes EUR 200,000 investment in new educational platform. Upgrade Education, a leading player in the field of personalized mentoring for admission to the world’s top universities, said it completed the EUR 200,000 investment in the new online mentoring platform Agora. The platform is currently used by more than 500 students and over 150 mentors. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]