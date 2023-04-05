Wage gap in Romania: Women get paid almost EUR 500 less than men annually, new statistics say



In Romania, women's annual salaries are EUR 468 lower on average compared to their male co-workers of the same company, position, and seniority, as revealed by the National Trade Union Bloc in new data. Not only until recently, the European Parliament also adopted a new salary transparency law (...)