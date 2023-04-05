Romanian customs officers targeted by EPPO investigation into imported tobacco tax fraud scheme

Romanian officers at the Siret Customs Office, the main customs point at the Romanian border with Ukraine, were allegedly involved in a fraud scheme orchestrated to evade the payment of taxes and custom duties on imported tobacco, according to the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO). (...)