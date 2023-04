Bucharest light festival Spotlight holds seventh edition this month

Spotlight - Bucharest International Light Festival, one of the most anticipated open-air visual arts festivals in the Romanian capital, holds its seventh edition on April 21-23. This year's theme is Geometry of the City, with the event aiming to reshape the capital's geometry through three days (...)