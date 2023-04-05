Romania to send USD 830,000 worth of aid to Kyiv, minister of foreign affairs says

Romania to send USD 830,000 worth of aid to Kyiv, minister of foreign affairs says. Minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu announced during a meeting with NATO countries' foreign ministers a new contribution from Romania in support of Ukraine, worth USD 830,000. Last year, Romania sent USD 400,000 to Kyiv as a financial contribution. "Minister Aurescu announced a new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]