April 5, 2023

Football and Refugees: UEFA awards Romanian Football Federation for the third time in a row
Apr 5, 2023

Football and Refugees: UEFA awards Romanian Football Federation for the third time in a row.

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) got awarded by the European footballing authorities, UEFA, for their activities in developing projects for migrant communities nationwide. "The applications were carefully assessed by the UEFA jury, whose members were impressed by the quality of the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Zentiva Seeks RON100M Profit and RON850M Sales in 2023 Zentiva (SCD.RO), the largest pharmaceutical company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, though with a low free float of merely 4%, is aiming for net sales of RON856 million and RON101.7 million net profit in 2023, according to the spending and revenue budget submitted to shareholders to (...)

Window and Door Manufacturer Optimedia Posts 50% Growth in Revenue to EUR67M in 2022 PVC and aluminum windows and doors manufacturer Optimedia ended 2022 with EUR67 million revenue, up 50% compared with the previous year, the company said.

Roofing Maker Linda Ecotil Made RON13M Investments in Production, Storage and Machinery in 2022 Linda Ecotil, a Suceava-based roofing manufacturer, invested about RON13 million in production, storage and machinery last year.

Romgaz - Duro Felguera Contract For Completion Of Iernut Power Plant Development Reaches RON345M The contract concluded by Romania’s state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz’s (SNG.RO) with Spanish group Duro Fulguera for the development of the Iernut power plant (Iernut CTE) by building a new combined cycle gas turbine power plant is worth RON345 million, as per a stock market (...)

Transport Trade Services Starts Barge Construction Program Danube transport company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) said in a stock market report on Wednesday (April 6) that C.N.F.R. NAVROM SA, the main provider of river transport services within TTS Group, started a EUROPA 2 type barge construction (...)

Ovidius Clinical Hospital Opens Second Hospital in Constanta in EUR28M Investment Ovidius Clinical Hospital (OCH), the largest private hospital in the south-east of Romania has completed a EUR28 million investment in a new building next to the already existing one, a new facility with an area of more than 7,000 square (...)

Purcari Calls Shareholders To Vote On Proposal Of RON0.55/Share Dividend Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) wants to pay a dividend of RON0.55 per share and has called shareholders for May 26, 2023 to secure approval in this respect.

 


