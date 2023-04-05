Law Firm NNDKP Assists Holcim Romania With Acquisition Of Stones Business Development

Law Firm NNDKP Assists Holcim Romania With Acquisition Of Stones Business Development. Law firm Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) has assisted Holcim Romania, the leading construction materials producer in Romania by turnover, with the expansion of its aggregates division through the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Stones Business Development SRL, which (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]