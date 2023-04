Romania gripped by cold weather, snow ahead of Orthodox Easter

Romania gripped by cold weather, snow ahead of Orthodox Easter. Romania is in the grips of weather specific to winter, such as low temperatures, blizzards and snow. These days, planes were grounded, schools shut and roads were blocked in several parts of the country due to snowfall and strong winds. The meteorological service ANM issued orange and yellow (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]