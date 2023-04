EVconnect Set To Overshoot 500 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations By End-2023

EVconnect, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging networks in Romania, is set to exceed 500 EV charging stations by the end of 2023 and the network is expected to include at least 3,000 charging stations until 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]