Iulius Group Partners Up With MedCity To Open Medical Center Within Palas Campus Iasi Office Complex

Iulius Group Partners Up With MedCity To Open Medical Center Within Palas Campus Iasi Office Complex. Iulius Group, a real estate developer held by businessman Iulian Dascalu, has concluded a partnership with MedCity for the setup of a medical center within the Palas Campus Iasi office complex. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]