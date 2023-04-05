Antitrust Watchdog Looks Into Zarea’s Acquisition Of 70% Stake In Wine Maker Domeniile Dealu Mare Urlati

Antitrust Watchdog Looks Into Zarea’s Acquisition Of 70% Stake In Wine Maker Domeniile Dealu Mare Urlati. Romania’s Competition Council is looking into a transaction through which Zarea, leader on the sparkling wine segment, acquired 70% of the shares of the group of firms DDMU (Domeniile Dealu Mare Urlati) founded by the Radulescu family, at the end of February (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]