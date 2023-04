Purcari Calls Shareholders To Vote On Proposal Of RON0.55/Share Dividend

Purcari Calls Shareholders To Vote On Proposal Of RON0.55/Share Dividend. Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) wants to pay a dividend of RON0.55 per share and has called shareholders for May 26, 2023 to secure approval in this respect. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]