Retail Park Dej Officially Opens On April 6 After Over EUR10.5M Investment. Retail Park Dej, the first shopping center in the town of Dej (Cluj County), is officially opening on Thursday (April 6) following an investment of over EUR10.5 million carried out by retail parks developer Cometex, part of Altex (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]