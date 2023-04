Roofing Maker Linda Ecotil Made RON13M Investments in Production, Storage and Machinery in 2022

Roofing Maker Linda Ecotil Made RON13M Investments in Production, Storage and Machinery in 2022. Linda Ecotil, a Suceava-based roofing manufacturer, invested about RON13 million in production, storage and machinery last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]