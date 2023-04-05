Romgaz - Duro Felguera Contract For Completion Of Iernut Power Plant Development Reaches RON345M
Apr 5, 2023
Romgaz - Duro Felguera Contract For Completion Of Iernut Power Plant Development Reaches RON345M.
The contract concluded by Romania’s state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz’s (SNG.RO) with Spanish group Duro Fulguera for the development of the Iernut power plant (Iernut CTE) by building a new combined cycle gas turbine power plant is worth RON345 million, as per a stock market (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]