BVB-listed winery Purcari to pay 6% dividend yield out of 2022 profit. Moldovan-Romanian wine producer Purcari (BVB: WINE), a company whose shares are included in the structure of the main index BET at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), plans to distribute to investors a dividend corresponding to a dividend yield of 6%. About RON 22 mln would thus be distributed to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]