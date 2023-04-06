BSOG and its partners seek to amend Romania's "solidarity contribution" in court

BSOG and its partners seek to amend Romania's "solidarity contribution" in court. Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) and its partners in the Midia offshore natural gas perimeter in the Black Sea, where gas production started last summer, have challenged in court the 60% solidarity contribution enacted by the Government on December 31 last year, Profit.ro reported. The company (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]