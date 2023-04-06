Romania's Govt. caps "for the last time" the third-party liability motor insurance fees

Romania's Govt. caps "for the last time" the third-party liability motor insurance fees. The Romanian Government approved the decision on capping the third-party liability motor car insurance (RCA) fees at the levels prevailing at the end of February 2023, when the average was lower by 12% compared to the benchmark fees calculated and published by the Financial Supervisory (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]