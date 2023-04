Romania’s public debt up by 2% of GDP in January

Romania’s public debt up by 2% of GDP in January. Romania’s public debt climbed by RON 27.6 bln (EUR 5.6 bln) during January to RON 695 bln (EUR 141.2 bln) at the end of the month, as the country issued FX bonds twice during the first month of the year. The two issues were supposed to allow the Government to take a break from tapping the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]