EIOPA reportedly concludes Euroins Romania needs EUR 0.5 bln to meet capital solvency requirements

EIOPA reportedly concludes Euroins Romania needs EUR 0.5 bln to meet capital solvency requirements. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) has completed the inspection report at Euroins Romania, a subsidiary of Bulgarian insurance group Euroins, with the conclusion that the company needs EUR 500 mln to meet the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR), according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]