Poland’s Sporting Goods Retailer 4F Doubles Network in 2022, Set to Open Three Units in 2023

Poland’s Sporting Goods Retailer 4F Doubles Network in 2022, Set to Open Three Units in 2023. Polish-held sporting goods retailer 4F, present in Romania since 2016, more than doubled its store network last year, opening ten new units and thus reaching a total portfolio of 18 spaces nationwide,. Then, another unit, the 19th, was opened in 2023, in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]