Carmistin Group Taps into Eco Egg Market with La Provincia Brand

Carmistin Group Taps into Eco Egg Market with La Provincia Brand. Carmistin group, a major Romanian food producer controlled by Paraschiv family, is set to enter the bio egg market with La Provincia brand, betting on Romanians’ rising demand for sustainable products and annual spending of around EUR300 on bio (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]