David Popovici grabs two gold medals at Romania’s national swimming championships

David Popovici grabs two gold medals at Romania’s national swimming championships. Swimming star David Popovici won two gold medals on the first day of the Romanian National Championships on April 5. The event is currently taking place at the Swimming Sports Complex in Otopeni, close to Bucharest. Popovici, 18, became national champion in 50 m freestyle and 100 m backstroke (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]