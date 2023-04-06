Environment minister: Latest estimates say up to 8,000 bears roam Romania’s forests

Environment minister: Latest estimates say up to 8,000 bears roam Romania’s forests. There are between 7,536 and 8,093 brown bears roaming the forests in Romania, according to a recent study presented on April 5 by environment minister Barna Tánczos. The same estimates reveal a national average density of 11 individuals per 100 square kilometres. "The maximum number was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]